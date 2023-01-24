Search

Lifestyle

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya

Web Desk 10:02 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya
Source: Instagram

MUMBAI – The Versova Police have reported that a property dispute between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother and his second wife, Aaliya, has led to a case being filed.

According to reports in Indian media, Aaliya, also known as Zainab, had previously sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin in 2020, claiming she had been subjected to domestic violence, specifically stating that it was Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas Siddiqui, who had caused the harm, not Nawazuddin himself.

A lot of drama has unfolded at Siddiqui’s plush Andheri bungalow. While the Sacred Games actor is out of town, his estranged wife Aaliya returned home and according to her, Nawaz’s mother wreaked havoc upon her entry.

Mehrunisa Siddiqui, Nawazuddin's mother filed an FIR against Aaliya, wife of Nawaz over a property dispute earlier today. Aaliya took to her social media to respond. 

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Shocking.. my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband's house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way," read her caption.

Nawazuddin is an Indian actor known for his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Sacred Games. He married Anjali in 2009 and the couple has a daughter. However, they got divorced in 2019. In 2021, he married again with Aaliya, but unfortunately, the couple are facing a property dispute with Nawazuddin's mother and they are in the middle of legal proceedings.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains how actors are destroying Indian cinema

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Daler Mehndi duped by fake tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs

09:36 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar shares grievances against Mahira Khan 

09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter      

10:14 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Muneeb Butt moves FIA against Feroze Khan for sharing his private information

02:50 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Minal Khan, Sarwat Gilani announce legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing their private information

07:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Feroze Khan serves defamation notice on ex-wife Aliza Sultan and fellow celebrities

05:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Another Indian actor commits suicide

10:59 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: