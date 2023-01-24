Punjab IGP, Lahore CCPO removed amid reshuffle in police force after interim CM takes charge

LAHORE – The reshuffle in police and bureaucracy continued as top officials including the Inspector General of Police, and Capital City Police Officer were transferred shortly after interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes charge.
Following the change of provincial government, the centre has transferred Punjab Inspector General of Police Amir Zulfiqar and appointed Dr. Usman Anwar as the new top cop of the country’s most populous region.
In a notification, the federal government directed IGP Amir Zulfiqar to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.
New IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, who was serving in National Highways and Motorway Police, was considered among the most devoted officers.
The officer hailed from the 23rd Command of the PSP, Dr Usman joined the force as Assistant superintendent back in the 90s and has served in key positions in CTD Punjab, SSP Operations Faisalabad, CID, and as CTO Rawalpindi.
The decorated officer was also performed as DPO Okara, DPO Sargodha, Telecommunication and Elite Police, and served in PM’s Office.
Bilal Siddique replaces Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore
Amid the drastic changes in bureaucracy and police force, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, a senior police officer has replaced Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore.
Dogar, known as the blue-eyed officer of the former ruling PTI, has been asked to report to the Services and General Administration Department.
The key appointment also raised eyebrows as the new CCPO is believed to be on good terms with PML-N.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.75
|240.25
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.