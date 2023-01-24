Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tashkent to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Uzbekistan's capital to attend the 26th Meeting of ECO Council of Ministers (COM).

FM Bilawal visited the Central Asian nation from January 23-24 to attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting. The theme of the conference is “Year of Strengthening Connectivity”.

The Minister will address the Council and will hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event, the MoFA spokesperson said.

It further added that as a founding member, Islamabad remains strongly committed to the Economic Cooperation Organization which aims at the promotion of effective regional cooperation, with a special focus on communications, trade, culture, and connectivity.

Following his arrival in Tashkent, FM Bilawal Bhutto held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with FM of #Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Tashkent today.



Both sides expressed satisfaction with recent engagements and further pledged to enhance the existing bilateral ties and economic cooperation, especially in trade, energy, and connectivity sectors, Foreign Office said.