Pakistan, Uzbekistan ink deals to boost trade volume to $1 billion

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Monday finalised agreements to further enhance investment and increase the bilateral trade volume to $1 billion.

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and Uzbek deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov signed the Preferential and Transit Trade agreements, which will be implemented from next month.

The commerce minister said the two sides had agreed to form a joint strategy to launch transit trade via Afghanistan. “We have also proposed establishment of trilateral forum comprising Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to facilitate trade,” he said.

Syed Naveed Qamar further said Pakistan and Uzbekistan had also agreed to organize single country exhibitions to market, promote and facilitate their manufacturers of export products, state broadcaster reported.