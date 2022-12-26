PAKvNZ, 1st Test: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz shine as Pakistan 317-5 on Day 1 against New Zealand

KARACHI – With stunning innings by skipper Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan on Monday piled up 317 for the loss of five wickets on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Team Green’s start was sloppy as openers could not build a strong opening stand. Abdullah Shafique was caught out by Tom Blundell on Ajaz Patel’s ball for seven scores while Imamul Haq could score only 24 runs before he was sent to pavilion by Michael Bracewell, who also removed Shan Masood for three.

It was the point when Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmad, who was included in the playing XI after a long break, led the ways with outstanding knocks after Kiwis' early strikes. Azam made unbeaten 161 off 277 balls on the Day 1.

Sarfraz Ahmed also made his first fifty on home ground in a Test match. He was short of 14 runs to complete his century when he was removed by Patel.

Comeback to the side ✅

5️⃣0️⃣th Test appearance ✅

First Test on home ground ✅



A splendid 86 by @SarfarazA_54 👌#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/ASqDX8mRBA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2022

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Aghan will resume the second day game on Tuesday.

The two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is being after 32 years of wait for the venue to host Kiwis in a Test match.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel