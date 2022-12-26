PAKvNZ, 1st Test: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz shine as Pakistan 317-5 on Day 1 against New Zealand

KARACHI – With stunning innings by skipper Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan on Monday piled up 317 for the loss of five wickets on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi.
The Team Green’s start was sloppy as openers could not build a strong opening stand. Abdullah Shafique was caught out by Tom Blundell on Ajaz Patel’s ball for seven scores while Imamul Haq could score only 24 runs before he was sent to pavilion by Michael Bracewell, who also removed Shan Masood for three.
It was the point when Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmad, who was included in the playing XI after a long break, led the ways with outstanding knocks after Kiwis' early strikes. Azam made unbeaten 161 off 277 balls on the Day 1.
Special innings 🙌— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2022
©️aptain @babarazam258 marches on 💪#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/lxr1dw2Vf3
Sarfraz Ahmed also made his first fifty on home ground in a Test match. He was short of 14 runs to complete his century when he was removed by Patel.
Comeback to the side ✅— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2022
5️⃣0️⃣th Test appearance ✅
First Test on home ground ✅
A splendid 86 by @SarfarazA_54 👌#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/ASqDX8mRBA
Babar Azam and Salman Ali Aghan will resume the second day game on Tuesday.
The two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is being after 32 years of wait for the venue to host Kiwis in a Test match.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.25
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|741
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.75
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.84
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
