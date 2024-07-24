Mercury closed Pakistani accounts; Ejad Plus provides a solution!

Mercury has announced that it has closed Pakistani accounts putting Pakistani business owners in jeopardy. A social media post by Immad Akhund, CEO & Founder of Mercury stated that they have been facing issues in Pakistan that have brought them to this decision.
Ejad Plus brings you a solution!
Ejad Plus, in over the past 3 years has enabled 4000+ Pakistani entrepreneurs to expand their businesses globally. Ejad Plus has a history of working closely with Mercury, as highlighted in conversations between Arzish Azam, CEO and Founder of Ejad Labs, and Immad Akhund, CEO and Founder of Mercury. This collaboration was aimed at exploring innovative solutions for global banking access for Pakistani entrepreneurs. See Video
In light of this development, Ejad Plus is helping Pakistani entrepreneurs open their bank accounts in Chase and Bank of America.
“We recognize the importance of providing reliable banking solutions to support the growth and success of Pakistani entrepreneurs on a global scale,” said [Arzish Azam], CEO and Founder at Ejad Plus. “Our team is dedicated to delivering top-notch services that address the unique challenges faced by our clients.”
Are you looking to set up US banking accounts with Bank of America or Chase? Get in touch with the Ejad Plus team today.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
