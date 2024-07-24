Mercury closed Pakistani accounts; Ejad Plus provides a solution!

Mercury has announced that it has closed Pakistani accounts putting Pakistani business owners in jeopardy. A social media post by Immad Akhund, CEO & Founder of Mercury stated that they have been facing issues in Pakistan that have brought them to this decision.

Ejad Plus, in over the past 3 years has enabled 4000+ Pakistani entrepreneurs to expand their businesses globally. Ejad Plus has a history of working closely with Mercury, as highlighted in conversations between Arzish Azam, CEO and Founder of Ejad Labs, and Immad Akhund, CEO and Founder of Mercury. This collaboration was aimed at exploring innovative solutions for global banking access for Pakistani entrepreneurs. See Video

In light of this development, Ejad Plus is helping Pakistani entrepreneurs open their bank accounts in Chase and Bank of America.

“We recognize the importance of providing reliable banking solutions to support the growth and success of Pakistani entrepreneurs on a global scale,” said [Arzish Azam], CEO and Founder at Ejad Plus. “Our team is dedicated to delivering top-notch services that address the unique challenges faced by our clients.”

