Mercury closed Pakistani accounts; Ejad Plus provides a solution!

04:21 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
Mercury closed Pakistani accounts; Ejad Plus provides a solution!

Mercury has announced that it has closed Pakistani accounts putting Pakistani business owners in jeopardy. A social media post by Immad Akhund, CEO & Founder of Mercury stated that they have been facing issues in Pakistan that have brought them to this decision. 

Ejad Plus brings you a solution!

Ejad Plus, in over the past 3 years has enabled 4000+ Pakistani entrepreneurs to expand their businesses globally. Ejad Plus has a history of working closely with Mercury, as highlighted in conversations between Arzish Azam, CEO and Founder of Ejad Labs, and Immad Akhund, CEO and Founder of Mercury. This collaboration was aimed at exploring innovative solutions for global banking access for Pakistani entrepreneurs. See Video

In light of this development, Ejad Plus is helping Pakistani entrepreneurs open their bank accounts in Chase and Bank of America.  

“We recognize the importance of providing reliable banking solutions to support the growth and success of Pakistani entrepreneurs on a global scale,” said [Arzish Azam], CEO and Founder at Ejad Plus. “Our team is dedicated to delivering top-notch services that address the unique challenges faced by our clients.”

Are you looking to set up US banking accounts with Bank of America or Chase? Get in touch with the Ejad Plus team today.

Mercury closed Pakistani accounts; Ejad Plus provides a solution!

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

