Where does Pakistan stand in World Passport Rankings 2024?

The Henley Passport Index has unveiled its 2024 rankings, naming Singapore as the holder of the world’s most powerful passport. Holders of this passport can travel to 195 countries without a visa.
Similarly, Japan, along with France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, ranks second. Passport holders from these countries can travel to 192 countries without a visa.
Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden share the third position, with passport holders able to travel to 191 countries visa-free.
The UK, New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland hold the fourth position. Australia and Portugal are in the fifth position, Greece and Poland in the sixth, and Canada along with three other countries in the seventh position. The USA, along with three other countries, ranks eighth.
Afghanistan ranks last in the list at 103rd position. Pakistan shares the 100th position with Yemen, followed by Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.