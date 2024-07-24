Search

Pakistan

Where does Pakistan stand in World Passport Rankings 2024?

05:23 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
Where does Pakistan stand in World Passport Rankings 2024?

The Henley Passport Index has unveiled its 2024 rankings, naming Singapore as the holder of the world’s most powerful passport. Holders of this passport can travel to 195 countries without a visa.

Similarly, Japan, along with France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, ranks second. Passport holders from these countries can travel to 192 countries without a visa.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden share the third position, with passport holders able to travel to 191 countries visa-free.

The UK, New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland hold the fourth position. Australia and Portugal are in the fifth position, Greece and Poland in the sixth, and Canada along with three other countries in the seventh position. The USA, along with three other countries, ranks eighth.

Afghanistan ranks last in the list at 103rd position. Pakistan shares the 100th position with Yemen, followed by Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Where does Pakistan stand in World Passport Rankings 2024?

Where does Pakistan stand in World Passport Rankings 2024?

Gold & Silver

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

