Where does Pakistan stand in World Passport Rankings 2024?

The Henley Passport Index has unveiled its 2024 rankings, naming Singapore as the holder of the world’s most powerful passport. Holders of this passport can travel to 195 countries without a visa.

Similarly, Japan, along with France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, ranks second. Passport holders from these countries can travel to 192 countries without a visa.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden share the third position, with passport holders able to travel to 191 countries visa-free.

The UK, New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland hold the fourth position. Australia and Portugal are in the fifth position, Greece and Poland in the sixth, and Canada along with three other countries in the seventh position. The USA, along with three other countries, ranks eighth.

Afghanistan ranks last in the list at 103rd position. Pakistan shares the 100th position with Yemen, followed by Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.