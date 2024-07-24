Pakistan Army successfully rescues foreign mountaineers

A rescue operation was carried out by the Pakistan Army via helicopter for foreign mountaineers, assisting climbers from the Netherlands, Singapore, and Ecuador.
According to the Pakistan Army, the climbers were rescued due to health issues encountered during their expedition. The mountaineers expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the timely rescue that saved their lives.
The climbers thanked the Pakistan Army, stating that they fell ill while attempting to summit K2 due to adverse weather conditions. They received medical assistance thanks to the prompt action of the army personnel, for which they are deeply grateful.
It is worth mentioning that in January this year, Pakistan Army volunteers also saved a French mountaineer stranded on a Himalayan peak.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
