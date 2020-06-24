Ex-DIG police Mir Afzal takes oath as caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan CM

GILGIT – The caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Mir Afzal, on Wednesday took oath as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government completed its five-year term in the region.

GB Governor Pir Karam Ali Shah administered the oath during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Ex-chief minister Mehdi Shah, former GB assembly speaker Wazir Baig and former lawmakers were also present on the occasion.

Mir Afzal, who is a retired DIG police, is the second caretaker CM in the region where the positions of CM and governor were first introduced in 2009 under Governance Order 2009.