Ex-DIG police Mir Afzal takes oath as caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan CM
Web Desk
09:06 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Ex-DIG police Mir Afzal takes oath as caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan CM
Share

GILGIT – The caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Mir Afzal, on Wednesday took oath as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government completed its five-year term in the region.

GB Governor Pir Karam Ali Shah administered the oath during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Ex-chief minister Mehdi Shah, former GB assembly speaker Wazir Baig and former lawmakers were also present on the occasion.

Mir Afzal, who is a retired DIG police, is the second caretaker CM in the region where the positions of CM and governor were first introduced in 2009 under Governance Order 2009.

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr