Hira Mani gives a sneak peek into her US trip

Hira Mani's stardom skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona.

The Do Bol star is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment world who juggles her personal and professional life gracefully.

Hira loves to keep things transparent and drops regular updates of her family life on her social media handle. This time around, the beautiful diva gave a sneak peek into her trip to the USA where she resumes her mommy duties.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram and gave a reminder that a woman's duties as a mother come first, even if she is a celebrity.

"Mommy Alert. Heroine houn yaa Phir Doctor mother is always a mother that’s it period" captioned Hira.

Dressed in a blue floral dress, Hira was busy pampering her son as she tied his shoelace.

"My friend captured the best moment of my life @syedamehjabeen thanks," she concluded.