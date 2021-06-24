Hira Mani gives a sneak peek into her US trip
Share
Hira Mani's stardom skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona.
The Do Bol star is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment world who juggles her personal and professional life gracefully.
Hira loves to keep things transparent and drops regular updates of her family life on her social media handle. This time around, the beautiful diva gave a sneak peek into her trip to the USA where she resumes her mommy duties.
The mother-of-two took to her Instagram and gave a reminder that a woman's duties as a mother come first, even if she is a celebrity.
View this post on Instagram
"Mommy Alert. Heroine houn yaa Phir Doctor mother is always a mother that’s it period" captioned Hira.
Dressed in a blue floral dress, Hira was busy pampering her son as she tied his shoelace.
View this post on Instagram
"My friend captured the best moment of my life @syedamehjabeen thanks," she concluded.
Hira Mani opens up about supporting Asim Azhar ... 05:40 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Hira Mani is a star performer and a prominent actress in Pakistan’s entertainment industry who has worked in ...
- WhatsApp to launch ‘view once’ feature for images, videos07:53 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
-
- Future of food? US company is the first to produce ‘human breast ...07:23 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Picture of car used in Lahore bombing surfaces07:03 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Khawaja Asif released on bail after nearly six months06:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Hira Mani gives a sneak peek into her US trip06:17 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Britney Spears calls for end to 'abusive' conservatorship04:26 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Minissha Lamba talks about casting couch in Bollywood03:20 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021