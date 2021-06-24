IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield graft cases
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against verdicts by an accountability court in corruption references.
IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reserved the verdict reserved after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) additional prosecutor and counsel of the petitioner completed their arguments.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had sought quashing of sentence awarded to him by the accountability court in Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia Stell Mills cases in 2018.
The bench remarked that since Nawaz Sharif, who is staying in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to get treatment there, is absconder, the court had no choice but to reject the appeals.
It added that the former three-time prime minister could file appeal again if he returns from London or arrested by security officials.
Nawaz Sharif had been declared proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons in appeals filed by him.
NAB deputy prosecutor general had asked the court to reject the petition while Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers argued that their client was unable to travel back to Pakistan due to his ongoing medical treatment.
Petitions to stop auction of Nawaz Sharif's ... 05:56 PM | 19 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has turned down petitions challenging the auction of properties and ...
- IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield graft ...05:44 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Modi meets selective leaders from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir05:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 final: Peshawar Zalmi's Haider Ali, Umaid Asif suspended for ...05:05 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Is Digital A New Way Of Charitable Giving In Pakistan04:36 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
-
- Minissha Lamba talks about casting couch in Bollywood03:20 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn settles feud with Mathira after bullying accusations03:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Saboor Aly spills the beans on her relationship with Ali Ansari02:30 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021