IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield graft cases

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against verdicts by an accountability court in corruption references.

IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reserved the verdict reserved after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) additional prosecutor and counsel of the petitioner completed their arguments.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had sought quashing of sentence awarded to him by the accountability court in Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia Stell Mills cases in 2018.

The bench remarked that since Nawaz Sharif, who is staying in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to get treatment there, is absconder, the court had no choice but to reject the appeals.

It added that the former three-time prime minister could file appeal again if he returns from London or arrested by security officials.

Nawaz Sharif had been declared proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons in appeals filed by him.

NAB deputy prosecutor general had asked the court to reject the petition while Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers argued that their client was unable to travel back to Pakistan due to his ongoing medical treatment.