Coronavirus lockdown begins in Punjab for 14-days

09:01 AM | 24 Mar, 2020
LAHORE – Lockdown commenced in the Punjab province for next 14 days in order to control and limit the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar imposed partial lockdown for 14 days with immediate effect throughout the province.

The chief minister said that the decisions was made in the cabinet committee for anti-coronavirus, adding that the decision has been made to shut down shopping malls, bazaars, markets, private and government institutions, public transport, parks, restaurants and tourist-spots from 24th March 9:00am to 6th April 9:00am.

Usman Buzdar clarified that it is not lockdown or some sort of curfew.

The Punjab government has also decided to impose a ban on pillion riding,.

However, members of law enforcement agencies and families will be exempted from this ban.

