Islamic world Ulema urge people to stay at home to ensure safety from Coronavirus epidemic
RIYADH - Ulema of Muslim Ummah have urged the people to stay at homes by ensuring implementation on directives of their respective governments.
In a joint statement, Mufti e Azam Palestine Mehmood Al-Abash, Sheikhul Azhar Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyab, Secretary General World Islamic League Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim, Mufti e Azam Egypt Dr. Shauqi Allam, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Dr Qibla Ayyaz, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Pir Mehfooz Mashadi and Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari said that Coronavirus has turned into a pandemic and entire Muslim Ummah has been observing preventive measures to stay safe against this nuisance.
The clerics stated that saving a life is equivalent for saving the entire humanity. Medical experts are directing public to stay at homes to ensure their safety against this pandemic, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Imam e Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais and Qaziul Qaza Palestine Mehmood Al-Araash also prayed to Allah Almighty to protect humanity against this pandemic.
Imam e Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais also urged on public not to make handshake and stay away from all sorts of gatherings.
Leadership of Muslim Ummah also urged on Muslims to take care of their neighbours facing financial and hunger issues because of this pandemic.
