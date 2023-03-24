Former driver 'steals' over 7 million from house of Sonu Nigam's father

Former driver of renowned Indian singer Sonu Nigam's 76-year-old father has been accused of stealing INR7.2 million from the latter's home in Mumbai.

The alleged theft occurred on March 19 and March 20 at the Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri west, where Agamkumar, the father of the singer, resides.

As per the complaint, Agamkumar Nigam had a driver named Rehan for almost eight months but recently removed him due to poor performance. The driver had visited Nikita's house in the Versova area for lunch on Sunday afternoon and returned after some time. The same evening, he called Agamkumar Nigam's daughter Nikita to inform her that INR4 million was missing from a digital locker kept in a wooden cupboard, citing the official statement.

The next day, when Agamkumar returned to his flat, he found another INR3.2 million missing from the locker, which was not damaged. Upon checking the CCTV footage, Nigam and Nikita identified their former driver Rehan, who was seen carrying a bag towards their flat on both days when they were away.

He suspects that Rehan used a duplicate key to enter the flat and steal INR7.2 milion from the digital locker in the bedroom, the official statement said.

Nikita approached the Oshiwara police station with a complaint, following which an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for theft and trespassing for housebreaking. An investigation is underway, the official added.