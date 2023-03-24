Former driver 'steals' over 7 million from house of Sonu Nigam's father

Former driver of renowned Indian singer Sonu Nigam's 76-year-old father has been accused of stealing INR7.2 million from the latter's home in Mumbai.
The alleged theft occurred on March 19 and March 20 at the Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri west, where Agamkumar, the father of the singer, resides.
As per the complaint, Agamkumar Nigam had a driver named Rehan for almost eight months but recently removed him due to poor performance. The driver had visited Nikita's house in the Versova area for lunch on Sunday afternoon and returned after some time. The same evening, he called Agamkumar Nigam's daughter Nikita to inform her that INR4 million was missing from a digital locker kept in a wooden cupboard, citing the official statement.
The next day, when Agamkumar returned to his flat, he found another INR3.2 million missing from the locker, which was not damaged. Upon checking the CCTV footage, Nigam and Nikita identified their former driver Rehan, who was seen carrying a bag towards their flat on both days when they were away.
He suspects that Rehan used a duplicate key to enter the flat and steal INR7.2 milion from the digital locker in the bedroom, the official statement said.
Nikita approached the Oshiwara police station with a complaint, following which an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for theft and trespassing for housebreaking. An investigation is underway, the official added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
