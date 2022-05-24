Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown on PTI workers
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 24 May, 2022
Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown on PTI workers
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – The federal government and PTI leaders are holding each other responsible for the murder of a police official during a raid in Model Town area of Lahore last night.

An FIR of the incident states that Kamal Ahmed, a constable of Punjab Police, was shot dead when a search operation was being conducted in the locality regarding tenancy on Monday night. 

A man named Akrama son of Sajid Hussain opened fire when police party reached their house for search, it said, adding that Sajid Hussain and his son also threatened the police with dire consequence. 

During the incident, constable Ahmed received bullet wound and died on the spot, the FIR said. 

The search operation coincided with the last night action launched by police against the PTI leaders ahead of the long march scheduled for May 25. 

PML-N launches crackdown on PTI leaders, seals ... 12:15 AM | 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N-led government has launched a crackdown on political leaders and workers associated with ...

Police raided the residence of various PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Cheema, Usman Dar, Fawad Chaudhry and others in Punjab and Islamabad. 

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a statement said that the killing of a police official clearly showed that Imran Khan is a “terrorist”.

Referring to PTI leadership’s fiery statements in recent rallies, the minister said: “Those who has announced bloody march will be held responsible”.

He said that law will take its course to prevent civil war, chaos and disorder on the pretext of long march in the country. 

Expressing heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred police official, the interior minister said that the government will take the responsibility of the family of Kamal Ahmed. 

On the other hand, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that police raided 1,100 houses in Punjab last night. 

“Police entered the houses without warrants and insulted women and children,” he said, adding that more than 400 party workers, including women, were detained in the raids. 

“Ex-servicemen and retired civil service officers were also targeted by the police,” he claimed in a couple of tweets.

Citing reports, Chaudhry said that police attempted to break into the house of retired major last night when the family members opened fire after believing that they were robbers when one policeman lost his life. 

He said that Rana Sanaullaha and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz are responsible for the incident. 

Ex-PM Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march ... 05:58 PM | 22 May, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called on the masses to reach Islamabad on May 25 for getting rid of the ‘imported ...

More From This Category
Political cousin who? Tahirul Qadri tells his ...
11:57 AM | 24 May, 2022
UN to honour posthumously six Pakistani ...
11:04 AM | 24 May, 2022
Imran Khan terms police raids on houses of PTI ...
10:23 AM | 24 May, 2022
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Davos to ...
09:44 AM | 24 May, 2022
Shehroze Kashif climbs world's third highest peak ...
09:30 AM | 24 May, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ...
08:57 AM | 24 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr