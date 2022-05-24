vivo’s latest flagship X80 is now available for Sale in Pakistan

vivo, a leader in the global smartphone industry, has recently launched its latest flagship smartphone—the vivo X80 in Pakistan. The brand announced that X80 will now be available for sale starting May 24, 2022. This latest addition to the X series is built upon the success of its predecessor. This device is result of a collaboration between vivo and ZEISS that is eager to take the smartphone industry by storm yet again.

For its superior photography capabilities and revolutionary imaging technology, the X series smartphones have always been the buzz of the town. With its ZEISS Professional Imaging, Super Performance, and Elegant Design, the X80 will make a significant contribution to the smartphone industry.

The X80 is equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor that produces stunning photographs even in low light. The camera is powered by the vivo V1+ Chip and the ZEISS T* Coating. The ZEISS T* Coating helps to reduce light reflection, allowing users to capture more vibrant and true-to-life images. The vivo V1+ Chip, on the other hand, is meant to improve the device's imaging, display, and game graphics.

For videographers, the device offers ZEISS Professional Video that features many modes like ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh and AI Video Enhancement. The ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh is a mode that comes with effects of ZEISS film lenses and creates oval flares in the videos and photos giving it a more professional and vibrant look. The AI Video Enhancement is a feature that helps detect scene changes and offers smooth transitions. It enables the camera to adapt in real time, even in extremely low light.

Moreover, X80 is a pinnacle of superior camera features and capabilities that is the result of vivo's research and the experience of being a camera industry leader through ZEISS. The ZEISS Style Portrait offers features that help enhance the portrait experience. The Super Night Portrait is one such feature that offers the capability to take perfect portraits even in low light with bokeh that blends in the background. The reason behind this seamless performance in low light conditions is because of the ZEISS Superb Night Camera that makes it possible to capture beautiful images in dark conditions.

vivo, as a brand with design as one of its key values, strives to make every product and device appealing and exceptional in appearance. As a flagship smartphone, the X80 exudes this sentiment. The Cloud Window 2.0 is a one-of-a-kind camera that balances a round camera on a square plate, providing unprecedented beauty and design. The back cover is made of Fluorite AG Glass, which is a work of art in and of itself, providing a pleasant handling experience with no fingerprint smudges.

The X80 comes in two elegant colours, Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. The Cosmic Black is the aesthetic depiction of a starlit night sky, whereas the Urban Blue is its polar opposite, with a representation of a pleasant day on a sunny island.

Price & Availability

vivo X80 is now available across Pakistan for Rs 159,999. On the purchase of vivo X80, customers can also avail X Care Services* at vivo Service Centers.

vivo offers one-year warranty for X80 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo X80 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).