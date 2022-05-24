House of Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law raided ahead of PTI's long march
Share
LAHORE – Police raided the house of former Justice Nasira Iqbal, the daughter-in-law of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, late Monday night to arrest Senator Walid Iqbal ahead of PTI’s long march.
Walid Iqbal shared the development on Twitter stating: “My mother, Retired Justice Nasira Iqbal, 81 years old, woken up at 2:00 am after the terror squad had roughed up the night staff and left, sends a message to all from the crime scene, saying this can only happen in Dakoo Raaj”.
He also shared a video statement of his mother on Twitter. Nasira Iqbal said that a police party comprising eight officials raided her house and also damaged the front gate by hitting the police van.
My mother, Retired Justice Nasira Iqbal, 81 years old, woken up at 2:00 am after the terror squad had roughed up the night staff and left, sends a message to all from the crime scene, saying this can only happen in Dakoo Raaj. pic.twitter.com/AtYUIzNxtr— Walid Iqbal (@WalidIqbalPTI) May 23, 2022
She said that servants and security guard were also harassed by the police officials, adding that: “I have never violated the law”.
She said that the police officials left after they learnt that Walid Iqbal was not present at home.
Last night, police raided the residence of various PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Cheema, Usman Dar, Fawad Chaudhry and others in Punjab and Islamabad in a bid to scuttle the long march.
Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown ... 12:32 PM | 24 May, 2022
LAHORE – The federal government and PTI leaders are holding each other responsible for the murder of a police ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Sindh announces summer vacations for schools, colleges03:00 PM | 24 May, 2022
- House of Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law raided ahead of PTI's long ...02:22 PM | 24 May, 2022
- NFTP opens admissions for freelancers nationwide01:46 PM | 24 May, 2022
- vivo’s latest flagship X80 is now available for Sale in Pakistan01:29 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown on PTI workers01:06 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at beach go viral06:41 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Abrarul Haq slams Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’05:54 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Watch - Indian singer Arijit Singh says he is coming to Pakistan05:30 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022