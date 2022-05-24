House of Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law raided ahead of PTI's long march

02:22 PM | 24 May, 2022
House of Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law raided ahead of PTI's long march
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Police raided the house of former Justice Nasira Iqbal, the daughter-in-law of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, late Monday night to arrest Senator Walid Iqbal ahead of PTI’s long march. 

Walid Iqbal shared the development on Twitter stating: “My mother, Retired Justice Nasira Iqbal, 81 years old, woken up at 2:00 am after the terror squad had roughed up the night staff and left, sends a message to all from the crime scene, saying this can only happen in Dakoo Raaj”.

He also shared a video statement of his mother on Twitter. Nasira Iqbal said that a police party comprising eight officials raided her house and also damaged the front gate by hitting the police van. 

She said that servants and security guard were also harassed by the police officials, adding that: “I have never violated the law”.

She said that the police officials left after they learnt that Walid Iqbal was not present at home. 

Last night, police raided the residence of various PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Cheema, Usman Dar, Fawad Chaudhry and others in Punjab and Islamabad in a bid to scuttle the long march. 

Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown ... 12:32 PM | 24 May, 2022

LAHORE – The federal government and PTI leaders are holding each other responsible for the murder of a police ...

More From This Category
Sindh announces summer vacations for schools, ...
03:00 PM | 24 May, 2022
Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown ...
01:06 PM | 24 May, 2022
Political cousin who? Tahirul Qadri tells his ...
12:30 PM | 24 May, 2022
UN to honour posthumously six Pakistani ...
11:50 AM | 24 May, 2022
Imran Khan terms police raids on houses of PTI ...
11:07 AM | 24 May, 2022
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Davos to ...
10:30 AM | 24 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr