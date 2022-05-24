Political cousin who? Tahirul Qadri tells his supporters not to join Imran’s long march

11:57 AM | 24 May, 2022
Political cousin who? Tahirul Qadri tells his supporters not to join Imran’s long march
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadir has barred his party workers from joining the long march announced by PTI for May 25 against the government.

In 2014, Qadri and PTI chief Imran Khan led thousands of marchers to the federal capital against the then government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI was on the roads against the alleged rigging in 2013 elections while PAT was seeking justice for those killed in police action in Model Town. 

Both parties staged sit-in for days in Islamabad when Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri were dubbed as political cousins as they were protesting against the PML-N’s government. 

Last week, Khan announced to hold a long-march against what he calls “imported government” on May 25, weeks after he was ousted from the Prime Minister’s Office through a no-confidence vote in April. 

However, the PAT chief has directed its party to stay away from the long march, saying PTI kept did nothing to get justice for victims of Model Town tragedy during its more than three-year-long rule. 

“We cannot fight their war. Workers should stay silent,” Tahirul Qadir told his party. 

PML-N launches crackdown on PTI leaders, seals ... 12:15 AM | 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N-led government has launched a crackdown on political leaders and workers associated with ...

More From This Category
Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown ...
12:32 PM | 24 May, 2022
UN to honour posthumously six Pakistani ...
11:04 AM | 24 May, 2022
Imran Khan terms police raids on houses of PTI ...
10:23 AM | 24 May, 2022
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Davos to ...
09:44 AM | 24 May, 2022
Shehroze Kashif climbs world's third highest peak ...
09:30 AM | 24 May, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ...
08:57 AM | 24 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr