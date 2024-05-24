Petrol prices in Pakistan set to drop again from May 31

Anticipating the third consecutive reduction in petrol prices, Pakistan's federal government is preparing to announce a noteworthy decrease, effective from June 1, 2024.

As per reports, the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has precipitated a marked downturn in international petrol prices, prompting an expected Rs4 per litre decrease. Likewise, diesel prices are forecasted to see a notable drop of Rs3.5 per litre.

Scheduled for May 31, the government will unveil the revised tariff for petroleum products, shaping the fuel prices for the initial fortnight of June.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to make the final determination on petrol prices in Pakistan, considering the recommendations tendered by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan:

Petrol: Rs273.10 per litre

High-speed diesel: Rs274.08 per litre

Expected Petrol Prices from May 31:

Petrol: Rs269.10 per litre

High-speed diesel: Rs270.58 per litre