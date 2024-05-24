Petrol prices in Pakistan set to drop again from May 31

Anticipating the third consecutive reduction in petrol prices, Pakistan's federal government is preparing to announce a noteworthy decrease, effective from June 1, 2024.
As per reports, the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has precipitated a marked downturn in international petrol prices, prompting an expected Rs4 per litre decrease. Likewise, diesel prices are forecasted to see a notable drop of Rs3.5 per litre.
Scheduled for May 31, the government will unveil the revised tariff for petroleum products, shaping the fuel prices for the initial fortnight of June.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to make the final determination on petrol prices in Pakistan, considering the recommendations tendered by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).
Petrol: Rs273.10 per litre
High-speed diesel: Rs274.08 per litre
Petrol: Rs269.10 per litre
High-speed diesel: Rs270.58 per litre
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
