Dr Firdous terms CPEC as Pakistan’s first priority

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that we disagree with the US concerns over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and termed the CPEC project as the first priority of Pakistan .

In a series of tweets, she said this great passage will open new vistas of economic development and prosperity for not only Pakistan and China , but also for the whole region.

سی پیک ہماری ترجیح نمبر ایک ہے۔یہ عظیم راہداری پاکستان اور چین ہی نہیں بلکہ پورے خطے کی اقتصادی ترقی اور خوشحالی کی نئی راہیں کھولے گی۔اس منصوبے کے حوالے سے امریکی خدشات سے اتفاق نہیں کرتے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 24, 2019

Not concurring with the US concerns on the project, Dr Firdous Ashiq said CPEC is a guarantor to our economic development.

Dr Firdous said that China is a long-standing and deep friend to Pakistan and it has always supported us in every hour of need. Pak-China friendship has assumed a proverbial status and it is sweeter than honey, higher than Himalaya and deeper than oceans, she added.

شہد سے میٹھی، ہمالیہ سے بلند اور سمندروں سے گہری پاک چین دوستی دنیا میں ایک مثال بن چکی ہے۔سی پیک کے تحت اقتصادی زونز کے قیام سے عوام کیلئے خوشحالی اور روزگار کے مواقع پیدا ہوں گے۔چین سے لیے گئے کمرشل قرض میں آنے والے ماہ و سال میں کمی نظر آئے گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 24, 2019

The Special Assistant said economic zones to be established under CPEC will generate job opportunities for people. The commercial loans taken from China will witness a remarkable reduction in the months and years to come, she said further.