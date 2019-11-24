Kamyab Jawan Program: PM Imran constitutes 13-member Steering Committee
Web Desk
12:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a thirteen-member Steering Committee for Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) today (Sunday).

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan as the head will chair the KJP committee which includes Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and federal ministers from education, economic affairs and IT Board.

Advisors on Finance and Commerce, as well as Federal Minister for Planning, have also been nominated as committee members.

The committee will present suggestions of new government projects to the premier regarding the development of the youth.

The committee will assist projects starting under KJP and has been delegated authority of strategy planning and program monitoring.

