PM Imran visits Mianwali today

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day-long visit to Mianwali today (Saturday).

According to media details, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of different projects in Isa Kheil.

He will also inaugurate the hostel of Cadet College Isa Kheil and address the students there.

The Prime Minister will also visit NUML University and inaugurate the first phase of Knowledge City established in the University.

Some federal ministers are also expected to accompany the Prime Minister during this visit.

The Prime Minister will also review development work in Mianwali during his visit today.