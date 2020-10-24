PM Imran visits Mianwali today
Web Desk
09:39 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
PM Imran visits Mianwali today
Share

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day-long visit to Mianwali today (Saturday).

According to media details, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of different projects in Isa Kheil. 

He will also inaugurate the hostel of Cadet College Isa Kheil and address the students there.

The Prime Minister will also visit NUML University and inaugurate the first phase of Knowledge City established in the University.

Some federal ministers are also expected to accompany the Prime Minister during this visit.

The Prime Minister will also review development work in Mianwali during his visit today.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports highest number of new COVID-19 ...
10:27 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
75th anniversary of UN being marked today
10:03 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
Sudan normalize ties with Israel, Trump announces ...
09:31 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
CTD foils terror plot in Mastung, 4 terrorists ...
08:55 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
Terror threats — Balochistan govt asks PDM to ...
10:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Legally Blonde 3' pushed to 2022
04:11 PM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr