Man kills younger brother over drug use in Karachi

KARACHI – A man killed his younger brother with a sharp weapon after he was prevented from using drugs in Rehri Goth area of Karachi.

The police arrested the suspect and recovered the murder weapon.

According to details, on Thursday morning in the Rehri Goth area of the Sukhan police station, the elder brother murdered his younger brother by stabbing him in the neck with a sharp object after being prohibited from using drugs, and then he fled the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Saleem, son of Sharif. The Sukhan police, taking action on a technical basis, arrested the elder brother, Aziz, son of Sharif, who was involved in the murder of his younger brother, and recovered the murder weapon (a knife) from his possession.

SHO Sukhan, Javed Abro, that the accused, Aziz, is a drug addict and killed his younger brother after being prevented from using drugs.

The arrested suspect, Aziz, has also confessed to his involvement in the murder of his own brother.

The police are carrying out further legal proceedings, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.