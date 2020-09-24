‘Enough is enough,’ says China after Trump’s Covid-19 criticism

NEW YORK – China on Thursday came hard on the United at a meeting of UN Security Council after President Donald Trump in his announce address to the General Assembly attacked China over coronavirus spread.

Chinese envoy to UN Zhang Jun said: “I must say, enough is enough! You have created enough troubles for the world already”.

He was expressing his views as Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference by several heads of state.

“The US has nearly seven million confirmed cases and over 200,000 deaths by now. With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why has the US turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?” he asked.

“If someone should be held accountable, it should be a few US politicians themselves.”

He said, “The US should understand that a major power should behave like a major power,” adding that the US is completely isolated.

“It's time to wake up,” he said in remarks enthusiastically backed by his Russian counterpart.

The US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, expressed anger at the tone of the session.

“You know, shame on each of you. I am astonished and I am disgusted by the content of today's discussion,” Craft said.