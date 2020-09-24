Pakistan inaugurates Citizen Portal helpline
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has inaugurated Pakistan Citizen Portal helpline, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.
Speaking on the inaugural ceremony held in Islamabad, Faraz said that 2.3 million complaints have been addressed so far. He said citizen portal has made the access to government organisation easy for public.
The minister said citizen portal helpline is launched as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to public at their doorstep.
He added complaints on citizen portal are redressed without any political or class discrimination.
-
- Middle schools in Sindh to reopen on Sept 28: minister04:00 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 202103:41 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan Hindus rally in Islamabad over India migrant deaths02:04 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Hindus stage sit-in outside Indian embassy in Islamabad over ...02:04 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up 2 months after engagement11:33 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accuses him ...11:01 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- 'Ertuğrul' star Burcu Kıratlı looks ravishing in a red ensemble by ...11:11 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020