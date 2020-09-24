Pakistan inaugurates Citizen Portal helpline

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has inaugurated Pakistan Citizen Portal helpline, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the inaugural ceremony held in Islamabad, Faraz said that 2.3 million complaints have been addressed so far. He said citizen portal has made the access to government organisation easy for public.

The minister said citizen portal helpline is launched as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to public at their doorstep.

He added complaints on citizen portal are redressed without any political or class discrimination.