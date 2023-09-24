Mianwali Express-freight train collision leaves over 30 injured near Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA – Over 30 people were injured in a two-train collision in Sheikhupura, an industrial city in the province of Punjab slightly northwest to the provincial capital Lahore, on Sunday.

Mianwali Express witnessed a collision with a freight train stationed at Qila Sattar Shah station as a result of which several passengers suffered injuries, however, no casualties were reported.

Railway officials told the media that the passenger coach was moving from Mianwali to Lahore when it collided with the second train parked at the station. The train driver and assistant were also injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the injured crew and passengers have been moved to a local hospital for medical aid, while those with slight wounds got first aid on the spot.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the staffer of the local station as they failed to change the railway track.

Following the initial investigations, at least four railways officials including a train driver and his assistant have been suspended, and an inquiry commission led by a deputy principal officer has been formed, which will submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Railway officials hinted at strict action against those responsible for the incident, while CEO Railways Shahid Aziz said no compromise will be made on the safety of passengers.