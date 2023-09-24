Search

Fawad Khan

Aamir Tariq
03:03 PM | 24 Sep, 2023
Fawad Khan, (full name Fawad Afzal Khan), has been one of the most promising, charismatic and versatile actors of Pakistan. He has won the hearts of the millions of fans with his natural and spontaneous performances. He is known for his impactful acting skills, charming and elegant personality in Pakistani and Indian drama and films circuit.

Fawad Khan's Personal Details

Fawad Khan’s age 

Fawad Khan is currently 42 years old. 

Fawad Khan’s height 

Fawad Khan is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m).

Fawad Khan’s family background 

Fawad Khan was born on November 29, 1981 in Karachi to a Pashtun family who also speaks Punjabi. 

Fawad Khan’s siblings

Fawad Khan has two sisters Aliya and Sana. Aliya, being eldest, is an architect whereas Sana is a physician.

Fawad Khan’s childhood 

Fawad Khan has spent much of the time of his childhood in abroad. He has spent his early days in Manchester and after some time he lived in Saudi Arabia and Greece. When he returned to his hometown Lahore, Pakistan at the age of 12, he was very timid and remained shy during school days. 

Fawad Khan’s wife and children 

Fawad Khan got married early in his career. He tied the knot with Sadaf Khan, his longtime sweetheart with whom he was in a relationship for 7 years before they officially hitched in 2005. The couple has three children, one son, and two daughters. His son Aayaan Khan is the oldest whereas Elayna Khan and Bia Khan are the youngest.

Fawad Khan’s father 

Fawad Khan belonged to a Pashtun background. His father was a pharmaceutical salesperson. He was born in Patiala, British India. 

Fawad Khan’s education

After receiving his early education from an American school, he had come back to Pakistan where he completed his A Levels from Lahore Grammar School. He went on to complete his Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering from the prestigious National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences in Lahore.

Fawad Khan shares his experience of dealing with diabetes since he was 17

Fawad Khan's Professional Career

Fawad Khan’s singing career

Fawad Khan began his acting career on the television sitcom, Jutt and Bond. He formed an alternative rock group, “Entity Paradigm”, with the show’s costars and started his music career as its lead singer. The band appeared on the finale of Pepsi Battle of the Bands in 2002 and Khan became famous because of his 2003’s debut album, Irtiqa. After roughly 250 performances, he abandoned the band to pursue a film career. 

Fawad Khan’s TV & film debut 

Fawad Khan had his first victory in the television period drama, Dastaan (2010). He played the most significant role in the Pakistani television serial Humsafar (2011), and appeared in Sultana Siddiqui’s family play Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012). He made his Bollywood movie debut with the lead role in the romantic comedy, Khoobsurat (2014), for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. 

Fawad Khan and “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

Fawad Kahn has performed in action thriller film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” (2022) which became Pakistan's highest-grossing films of all time. The movie was based on the characters and stories by Nasir Adeeb. The film stars Fawad Khan as the titular character with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi and Mahira Khan. In the film, a local folk hero named Maula Jatt takes on his arch enemies and the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt.

Fawad Khan’s distinction

Fawad Khan was described as most attractive man by the South Asian media. He was called the Most Beautiful Man in the 2015 Vogue Beauty Awards. He appeared as a judge on Pepsi Battle of the Bands in July 2017, in the company of Atif Aslam and Meesha Shafi. He is currently continuing that job for the second season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands.

Fawad Khan highest paid celebrity of Pakistan 

Fawad Khan is among those highest-paid celebrities in the Pakistani drama and film industry.

Fawad Khan’s dramas & movies list

The details of Fawad Khan’s films are as follows: 

Parey Hut Love (2019), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Khuda Kay Liye (2007), Khoobsurat (2014), Ho Mann Jahaan (2016), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (2018), The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), Neelofar (2023), Money Back Guarantee (2023). 

The details of Fawad Khan’s Dramas are as follows: 

Jutt and Bond (2001), Humsafar (2011), Dil De Ke Jayengy (2008), Satrangi (2008), Daastan (2010), Akbari Asghari (2011), Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan (2011), Ashk (2012), Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)

Fawad Khan’s awards and accolades 

Fawad Khan has received several awards for his unique and versatile performances.

Filmfare Award

3 Lux Style Awards

6 Hum TV Awards

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan will appear together for the new show “Barzakh” a decade after their popular series Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2013).

Fawad Khan and Sonam Bajwa

In a recent appearance on a Indian TV show, Bollywood actor Sonam Bajwa shared about her “crush” on Fawad Khan. Sanam Bajwa expressed boldly that her all-time favourite is Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to star together in Netflix Original

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will reunite after their cult show Humsafar and the highest grossing Pakistani film of all time, The Legend of Maula Jatt. Fans of Humsafar are sure to get elated by the news of their favourite show's leads reuniting for yet another series. A Variety report suggests Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will star together in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original. The series is adapted from the 2013 Urdu novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, written by Farhat Ishtiaq, the author of the novel Humsafar

First-ever Pakistani Netflix original features Fawad, Mahira, Sanam, and Ahad in lead roles

Fawad Khan’s net worth 

Fawad Khan has net worth USD $2 million (Approximately).

Aamir Tariq
Aamir Tariq

The writer is a staff member.

