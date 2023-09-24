Fawad Khan, (full name Fawad Afzal Khan), has been one of the most promising, charismatic and versatile actors of Pakistan. He has won the hearts of the millions of fans with his natural and spontaneous performances. He is known for his impactful acting skills, charming and elegant personality in Pakistani and Indian drama and films circuit.
Fawad Khan is currently 42 years old.
Fawad Khan is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m).
Fawad Khan was born on November 29, 1981 in Karachi to a Pashtun family who also speaks Punjabi.
Fawad Khan has two sisters Aliya and Sana. Aliya, being eldest, is an architect whereas Sana is a physician.
Fawad Khan has spent much of the time of his childhood in abroad. He has spent his early days in Manchester and after some time he lived in Saudi Arabia and Greece. When he returned to his hometown Lahore, Pakistan at the age of 12, he was very timid and remained shy during school days.
Fawad Khan got married early in his career. He tied the knot with Sadaf Khan, his longtime sweetheart with whom he was in a relationship for 7 years before they officially hitched in 2005. The couple has three children, one son, and two daughters. His son Aayaan Khan is the oldest whereas Elayna Khan and Bia Khan are the youngest.
Fawad Khan belonged to a Pashtun background. His father was a pharmaceutical salesperson. He was born in Patiala, British India.
After receiving his early education from an American school, he had come back to Pakistan where he completed his A Levels from Lahore Grammar School. He went on to complete his Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering from the prestigious National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences in Lahore.
Fawad Khan began his acting career on the television sitcom, Jutt and Bond. He formed an alternative rock group, “Entity Paradigm”, with the show’s costars and started his music career as its lead singer. The band appeared on the finale of Pepsi Battle of the Bands in 2002 and Khan became famous because of his 2003’s debut album, Irtiqa. After roughly 250 performances, he abandoned the band to pursue a film career.
Fawad Khan had his first victory in the television period drama, Dastaan (2010). He played the most significant role in the Pakistani television serial Humsafar (2011), and appeared in Sultana Siddiqui’s family play Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012). He made his Bollywood movie debut with the lead role in the romantic comedy, Khoobsurat (2014), for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
Fawad Kahn has performed in action thriller film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” (2022) which became Pakistan's highest-grossing films of all time. The movie was based on the characters and stories by Nasir Adeeb. The film stars Fawad Khan as the titular character with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi and Mahira Khan. In the film, a local folk hero named Maula Jatt takes on his arch enemies and the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt.
Fawad Khan was described as most attractive man by the South Asian media. He was called the Most Beautiful Man in the 2015 Vogue Beauty Awards. He appeared as a judge on Pepsi Battle of the Bands in July 2017, in the company of Atif Aslam and Meesha Shafi. He is currently continuing that job for the second season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands.
Fawad Khan is among those highest-paid celebrities in the Pakistani drama and film industry.
The details of Fawad Khan’s films are as follows:
Parey Hut Love (2019), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Khuda Kay Liye (2007), Khoobsurat (2014), Ho Mann Jahaan (2016), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (2018), The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), Neelofar (2023), Money Back Guarantee (2023).
The details of Fawad Khan’s Dramas are as follows:
Jutt and Bond (2001), Humsafar (2011), Dil De Ke Jayengy (2008), Satrangi (2008), Daastan (2010), Akbari Asghari (2011), Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan (2011), Ashk (2012), Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)
Fawad Khan has received several awards for his unique and versatile performances.
Filmfare Award
3 Lux Style Awards
6 Hum TV Awards
Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan will appear together for the new show “Barzakh” a decade after their popular series Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2013).
Fawad Khan and Sonam Bajwa
In a recent appearance on a Indian TV show, Bollywood actor Sonam Bajwa shared about her “crush” on Fawad Khan. Sanam Bajwa expressed boldly that her all-time favourite is Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan.
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will reunite after their cult show Humsafar and the highest grossing Pakistani film of all time, The Legend of Maula Jatt. Fans of Humsafar are sure to get elated by the news of their favourite show's leads reuniting for yet another series. A Variety report suggests Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will star together in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original. The series is adapted from the 2013 Urdu novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, written by Farhat Ishtiaq, the author of the novel Humsafar.
Fawad Khan has net worth USD $2 million (Approximately).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.