12 new COVID-19 cases registered in China in 24 hours

BEIJING - China has registered 11 new imported cases of COVID-19 and one more case of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease.

The National Health Commission of China said in a statement on Saturday, that it received the information about 82,816 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces, including 838 currently ill people. 49 people are in critical condition, 4,632 have died, 77,346 people have been discharged from hospitals".

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities.