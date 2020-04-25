Pakistani health experts on frontline in fight against COVID-19 across the world: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 worldwide.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the premier said that the experts also want to help us combat COVID19 in Pakistan.

Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against #COVID19 across the world. They also want to help us combat COVID19 in Pak. We have launched @YaranWatan iniitiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services. pic.twitter.com/O0MkyDMNDs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 25, 2020

Imran Khan said we have launched Yaran-E- Watan initiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services.