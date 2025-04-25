UK, Russia issue travel advisories for Pakistan

LONDON – Russia and the United Kingdom have issued travel advisories for their citizens regarding travel to Pakistan.

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan has warned its citizens to avoid traveling to Pakistan. The advisory urges Russian nationals to postpone their visits until tensions ease and the situation stabilizes.

According to the Russian Embassy, the advisory was issued in light of rising tensions between Pakistan and India, along with aggressive statements from certain officials.

Similarly, the UK has also updated its travel advisory, urging British citizens to avoid traveling within 10 kilometers of the India-Pakistan border due to the ongoing tensions.