China registers 14 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

BEIJING - China has registered 14 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The country's state health committee said in a statement that 16 asymptomatic carriers, 36 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,981 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,961 people have recovered, 386 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.