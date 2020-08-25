China registers 14 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
11:18 AM | 25 Aug, 2020
Share
BEIJING - China has registered 14 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.
The country's state health committee said in a statement that 16 asymptomatic carriers, 36 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,981 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,961 people have recovered, 386 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.
-
- Rap song featuring Kokilaben from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' goes viral ...01:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
-
- Heavy rain forecast for next two days in Karachi01:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
- Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s remembered on his 12 death ...12:25 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Rap song featuring Kokilaben from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' goes viral on social media
01:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
-
- Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims05:22 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing a bikini in recent Instagram post05:05 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020