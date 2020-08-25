Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s remembered on his 12 death anniversary today

12:25 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s remembered on his 12 death anniversary today
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani nation is observing the 12th death anniversary of the renowned progressive poet Ahmed Faraz today (Tuesday).

Ahmed Faraz is ranked among the greatest urdu poets of the current era.

On 25 August 2008, Faraz died of kidney failure in a private hospital in Islamabad. His funeral was held on the evening of 26 August.

Ahmad Faraz was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and posthumously the Hilal-e-Pakistan by Government of Pakistan for his contribution to poetry and Urdu literature. His famous poetry books were Jana Jana, Pas-e-Andaz-e-Mausam and Nayaft.

