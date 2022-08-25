Shahbaz Gill files bail petition in sedition case
ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has moved a petition in the sessions and district court to seek bail in a sedition case.
The incarcerated politician filed the petition through his legal counsel Faisal Chaudhary, arguing that the case against him is based on political enmity and ill intentions.
“I have been teaching in US and European universities,” he said, adding that his statement was twisted to make a case against him.
A day earlier, the sessions court in the federal capital rejected a plea seeking seven-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.
Gill was brought to the court of duty judge Magistrate Amanullah after completion of his two-day physical remand. The court sent the suspect to join on judicial remand.
During the hearing, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that interrogation from the PTI leader is yet to be completed, adding that police have recovered mobile phones and other things during raid at his room in Parliament Lodges. He said that a mobile phone, which was in personal use of Gill, is yet to be recovered.
After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the physical remand petition and sent Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand.
