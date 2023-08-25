Lahore Weather Update

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted rains for Punjab region including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

In its fresh advisory, Met Office rain-wind, and thundershower in Lahore, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Faisalabad.

It said heavy falls may occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Lahore Temperature today

On Friday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 31-35C. It is sunny and cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 18km/h, with visibility of 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air quality of Lahore was recorded at 100. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.