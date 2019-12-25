Nation celebrates 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

ISLAMABAD - The nation is celebrating 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today, with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

It is a public holiday today and the national flag is being hoisted at all public and private buildings.

The day dawned with Qur'an Khawani at the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi.

A graceful change of guard’s ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi this morning.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the guards' duty.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Major General Muhammad Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, are being planned both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

In their separate messages on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, the President and Prime Minister have said the recent developments in India and occupied Kashmir have again vindicated the conviction of the great Quaid that the extremist Hindus would never allow Muslim minority to live with respect and dignity.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said Quaid-i-Azam was a visionary man who envisaged the separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said the acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and occupied Kashmir.

The President said by paying homage to this Great Leader, we should stand united and re-affirm our faith in his teachings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the best way to pay homage to the Quaid on his birth anniversary is to adhere to his principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

He said the entire world is witnessing the perversion of the so-called secular outlook of the Indian Constitution today with discrimination and brutal actions against different minorities, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said on this Day we must not also forget the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir facing the worst human rights violations at the hands of the fascist RSS-inspired BJP government.