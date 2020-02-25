Qatar invites Pakistan for signing of US-Taliban peace deal on Feb 29 in Doha

ISLAMABAD - Qatar has invited Pakistan to attend the peace signing deal between United States (US) and the Afghan Taliban to be held on Saturday in Doha.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad, Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak extended the invitation on behalf of the Qatari Foreign Minister.

In his remarks on the occasion, the foreign minister said Pakistan and Qatar have played a pivotal role in furthering the Afghan reconciliation process.

On the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan welcomes the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban and expressed the confidence that the peace deal will lead to intra-Afghan dialogue.

He said it has always been the stance of Pakistan that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict, adding that the international community is now also accepting Pakistan's stance.