Media fraternity mourns the loss of Dr Mehdi Hasan

Veteran academic, journalist and human rights activist Dr Mehdi Hasan passed at the age of 85 after prolonged illness in Lahore this week.

The demise of Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient was announced by his nephew Haider Hasan on Facebook with a note encompassing the achievements of the departed soul.

Funeral prayers of the renowned academician, who also taught at the communication department of the Punjab University, were held at Sukh Chain Housing Society while his ‘Soyem’ was held today (Friday) at his residence.

He is survived by wife Rakhshanda Hasan, sons, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews and thousands of students.

He was a Pakistani left-wing journalist, media historian, Dean of Journalism and Mass communication at the Beaconhouse National University and a Professor of Mass Communication at the Punjab University. His teaching career spanned over 50 years, Haider Hasan wrote in the note.

“He served as chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. He was one of Pakistan's prominent communication experts with a specialization in political analysis. One of the few media historians of Pakistan, Dr. Mehdi Hasan was a regular commentator and panellist for TV news channels and radio stations.

“He authored many books on history, journalism, mass communication and political parties. His book The Political History of Pakistan is a widely used source of reference by journalists and producers,” he added.

As a journalist he served as Pakistan Press International sub-editor and reporter between 1961-67. He remained elected office-bearer of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) five times during this period.

A number of media persons have expressed sorrow over the demise of the renowned journalist

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar also expressed grief over demise of Dr Mehdi Hasan.

Calling Dr Hassan a strong voice of human rights in Pakistan, he prayed for courage for his family to bear the irreparable loss.