Pakistan vs South Africa series trophy unveiled

KARACHI – The trophy for the cricket test series between Pakistan and South Africa was unveiled at a ceremony in Karachi on Monday.

The captains for both the teams – Pakistan’s Babar Azam and South Africa’s Quinton D Kcock – were present at the unveiling.

The first test match of the series will begin at 10 am in Karachi tomorrow. This will be South Africa’s first test match on Pakistani soil in 14 years.

South Africa has a psychological edge over Pakistan as they have won all of the past five test series the two countries have played against each other. The last time Pakistan won a home series against South Africa was in 2003. As a visitor, the green shirts have an even worse record. Pakistan have won every series in South Africa, except for 1998, which was a draw.

However, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq doesn’t seem to mind, saying, “South Africa had a good amount of strength in the past. They had decent spinners and then batsmen who could play against a spin attack well but this is slightly a different South African side and we look forward to improve our record against them. We will try to exploit their weaknesses. This is the time for us to play good cricket against them,”

The test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Three Twenty20 Internationals will also be played in the tour, which will be South Africa’s first T20I series in Pakistan. The last match (T20I) of the Proteas’ tour of Pakistan will be played on February 14.