PML-N announces to contest Senate elections

06:25 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
PML-N announces to contest Senate elections
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to take part in Senate elections set to be held in coming months.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz announced the decision during a meeting of parliamentary leaders where participants threw weight behind the party’s policy. She also conveyed a message of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the party lawmakers.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the PML-N will actively contest the polls to give tough time to the frustrated government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that resignations from the assemblies will also be tendered while a long march against the incumbent government will also be held. She reiterated its claim that the government was approaching the party for negotiations.

Maryam said that Pakistan Democratic Movement would take final decision about the resignations.

She also appreciated the party leaders for standing aside Nawaz Sharif despite all difficulties.

Last month, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced to contest the elections amid reports that opposition would not take part in it.

