PIA airlifts 273 Pakistanis from Chengdu
Web Desk
02:56 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
PIA airlifts 273 Pakistanis from Chengdu
Share

BEIJING – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) transported 273 returning Pakistani nationals from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport to Pakistan.

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it was PIA's fifth special flight from China to transport Pakistani nationals from Chengdu and adjoining areas back home on Friday night, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Embassy Beijing on Saturday.

The Embassy of Pakistan thanked the Chinese government and relevant authorities for their constant support to make this flight operation successful.

The returning businessmen and students had been stranded in Chengdu and adjoining areas and continued staying in China after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embassy and relevant consulate general remained in close contact with the Pakistani nationals Chengdu and adjoining areas and extended all possible assistance to them.

All passengers upon arriving in Pakistan would be subject to relevant procedures of Government of Pakistan for containing the spread of disease.

More From This Category
Four of a family killed after trailer crushes ...
10:53 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
Strong presence of terrorist organization ...
10:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding ...
09:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
PM Imran says he is proud of efforts for clean & ...
08:35 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
Cockfighting — ‘Helpless’ rooster waiting ...
11:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Major terrorist activity averted in Balochistan, ...
10:48 PM | 25 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Penny Appeal founder restored as investigation finds no wrongdoing
05:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr