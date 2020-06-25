Pakistan launches special portal to help overseas citizens who lost jobs

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that the government has launched a special portal to help overseas Pakistanis who have lost their jobs abroad and are facing difficulties amid coronavirus pandemic.

While talking to national television (PTV News), the special assistant said that we have not opened up flight operation completely but the government is trying its best to bring back maximum number of vulnerable Pakistanis stuck abroad.

He said during journey, all passengers would have to follow the SOPs issued by Ministries of Health and Civil Aviation.

The Special Assistant said the government is also devising a comprehensive policy reopen and boost tourism.