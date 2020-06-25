Social media has found the perfect doppelganger of Mahira Khan

LAHORE- Doppelganger alert! After Mehwish Hayat and Iqra Aziz, the Internet has spotted Mahira Khan's look alike.

These two could legit be related. Forget about doing a double take! Mahira Khan's unbelievable twin, a lifestyle influencer, Kurasah Anwer, will have you checking three times!

Kurasah looks eerily similar to the Superstar actor. From the perfect smile to the shy, yet intense glare, her striking features are much like Mahira’s with a touch of her own charm.

Many of the blogger's followers on Instagram are already flipping over the uncanny resemblance between the two and many of her pictures regularly seem to get comments such as, “OMG you look like Mahira Khan… For a second I got confused!” and “I thought she is Mahira Khan!”

