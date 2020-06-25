Coronavirus — 148 Pakistanis lost lives in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday said that some 148 Pakistanis have lost their lives while battling COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to NCOC, as many as 81,307 COVID-19 patients have so far been recovered from across the country. No patient was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The latest figures released by NCOC says that 571 ventilators have been occupied by COVID-19 patients across the country out of 1,542 vents allocated for COVID-19.

Total active corona cases in country have surged to 107,760 including 4,044 cases registered on June 24.

A total of 192,970 cases have been detected so far including 930 in AJK, 9,817 in Balochistan, 1,365 in GB, 11,710 in ICT, 23,887 in KP, 71,291 in Punjab and 74,070 cases has been registered in Sindh.

Some 3,903 patients of COVID-19 patients have died so far including 1,261 in Sindh, 1,602 in Punjab, 869 in KP, 115 in ICT, 108 in Balochistan, 23 in GB and 25 in AJK.

A total of 1,171,976 tests have so far been conducted across the country. Some 21,835 coronavirus tests have been conducted during last 24hours. As many as 5,895 corona patients had been admitted in 769 hospitals.