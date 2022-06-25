Coke Studio's Pasoori hits 200 million views on YouTube

Coke Studio's sensation hit Pasoori's enduring popularity has cemented its status as the song of the year as it reached new heights by hitting 200 million views.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track.

Pasoori's international fame continues with celebrities from around the world still enjoying the track.

Rakul Preet Singh's Pasoori dance video goes viral 10:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2022 The Pasoori fever has refused to go away even four months after release of this Coke Studio number featuring Ali Sethi ...

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Lets play it once again!