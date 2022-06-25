Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference held in Luton, UK

LONDON — The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference, organised by the Pakistani community, was held at Town Hall, Luton, United Kingdom today.

The event began with Tilawat-e-Quran and the national anthem of Pakistan was also played.

Several speakers including Acting High Commissioner Hasan Ali Zaiggham, Lord Qurban Hussain, Deputy Leader of the counsil Aslam Khan, Riaz Butt, Chief constable Bedfordshire police Gerry Forsyth, Samera Khurshid, Jaweria Ejaz, Allama Masood Azhar Hazarvi, Iqbal Awan, Naeem Naqshbandi, Khalid Mahmood Khan, Khadija Malik, and other members attended the event and expressed their views.

Members rejected propaganda against the state institutions of Pakistan and reiterated the message of unity, and solidarity. Other speakers present on the occasion recalled that no one will be allowed to target state institutions.

Prayers were also offered at the end of the conference for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan.