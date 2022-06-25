Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference held in Luton, UK
Web Desk
07:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference held in Luton, UK
Share

LONDON — The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference, organised by the Pakistani community, was held at Town Hall, Luton, United Kingdom today.

The event began with Tilawat-e-Quran and the national anthem of Pakistan was also played.

Several speakers including Acting High Commissioner Hasan Ali Zaiggham, Lord Qurban Hussain, Deputy Leader of the counsil Aslam Khan, Riaz Butt, Chief constable Bedfordshire police Gerry Forsyth, Samera Khurshid, Jaweria Ejaz, Allama Masood Azhar Hazarvi, Iqbal Awan, Naeem Naqshbandi, Khalid Mahmood Khan, Khadija Malik, and other members attended the event and expressed their views.

Members rejected propaganda against the state institutions of Pakistan and reiterated the message of unity, and solidarity. Other speakers present on the occasion recalled that no one will be allowed to target state institutions.

Prayers were also offered at the end of the conference for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

More From This Category
First Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with 900 ...
08:33 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Mumbai terror attacks 'mastermind' detained in ...
07:00 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in North ...
06:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra: Karachi court orders to form medical ...
06:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Grenade attack kills one, injures six in ...
05:49 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Shahid Afridi backs Rashid Khan for relief work ...
03:20 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with 900 participants from 79 Russian cities
08:33 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr