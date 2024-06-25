Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance for this country

CAIRO - The government of Saudi Arabia has suspended the issuance of Umrah visas for Muslims from Egypt following the deaths in the recently concluded Hajj.

Media reports citing a member of the General Assembly of the Egyptian Travel Agents Associations imply that Saudi Arabia’s B2C electronic visa for Umrah has been suspended for Egypt.

The decision comes as authorities believe that the recent deaths in the annual pilgrimage could be attributed to the issuance of unregulated visas by the country.

It is to be highlighted that the suspension of B2C visas booked through the electronic Umrah portal of Saudi Arabia does not mean that there are no more visas for Umrah but this specific kind of visa would not be issued to Egyptians.

As far as the visa type is concerned, it is preferred because it allows its holder to enter the system, obtain the visa, and travel without a trip organizer.

It is to be highlighted that the government of Egypt has ordered the closure of 16 tourism companies licenses after the recent deaths in the annual pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has clarified that as many as 83 percent of the pilgrims who lost their lives during the Hajj this year lacked a permit to perform the religious journey.

Colonel Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, the official spokesperson for security affairs, revealed the details as he announced the successful implementation of the security plans for the recently concluded Hajj.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family member of the deceased, Colonel Al-Shalhoub said 1,079 Muslims out of 1,301 who died during the pilgrimage had no permit to perform Hajj.

Unfortunately, most of the deaths during the Hajj related to Egypt which sent shockwaves in the country, triggering calls that the travel agents should be scrutinized and those responsible for violating visa regulations should be banned.