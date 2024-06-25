'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ gets federal cabinet nod despite opposition's protest

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's federal cabinet has given final approval to 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam', to implement Revised National Action Plan.

The cabinet's decision follows the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan's recommendation to launch a military operation in response to the recent rise in terrorism and extremism in Pakistan.

During the cabinet meeting, PM Sharif addressed speculations about operation, clarifying that it differs significantly from previous military operations and will not result in the displacement of people, as it is an intelligence-based operation.

PM also clarified that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is being incorrectly compared to earlier kinetic operations such as Zarb-e-Azab and Rah-e-Najaat.

The premier also chaired meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, where the decision to initiate 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' for counter-terrorism was made. However, the opposition has criticized the move and expressed concerns about the operation.