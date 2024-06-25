'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ gets federal cabinet nod despite opposition's protest

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's federal cabinet has given final approval to 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam', to implement Revised National Action Plan.
The cabinet's decision follows the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan's recommendation to launch a military operation in response to the recent rise in terrorism and extremism in Pakistan.
During the cabinet meeting, PM Sharif addressed speculations about operation, clarifying that it differs significantly from previous military operations and will not result in the displacement of people, as it is an intelligence-based operation.
PM also clarified that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is being incorrectly compared to earlier kinetic operations such as Zarb-e-Azab and Rah-e-Najaat.
The premier also chaired meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, where the decision to initiate 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' for counter-terrorism was made. However, the opposition has criticized the move and expressed concerns about the operation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.