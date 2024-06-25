Pakistan reports fifth Polio case of 2024 in Balochistan

QUETTA – The fifth polio case in recent months has once again raised concerns over the efforts to end the contagious disease in country of over 240 million.
The latest case has been reported from Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah, where a 18-month-old child tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).
With the fresh case, the total number of reported cases in country increased to five in 2024.
Four previous cases were reported in recent months despite multiple antipolio campaigns. In the preceding year, the country recorded six polio cases, with four originating from KP and two from Karachi.
In a recent meeting of National Task Force on Polio Eradication, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government's commitment eradicating polio. He also acknowledged positive progress in the polio eradication campaign in his meeting with Bill Gates.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
