POL prices slashed by Rs15 under relief package amid coronavirus outbreak
Web Desk
09:07 AM | 25 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to extend relief to public amid coronavirus outbreak, the government decreased the prices of petroleum products by Rs15 as part of the economic package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the Finance Ministry's press statement, the prices of petrol have been slashed by Rs15.01 per liter, which would now be sold at Rs96.

58 per liter compared to Rs111.59. Likewise, the prices of High Speed Diesel were reduced by Rs15 per liter, from Rs122.25 per liter to Rs107.25 per liter.

The prices of Kerosene were reduced by Rs15 per liter, from Rs92.45 to Rs77.45 whereas the price of Light Diesel Oil was decreased from Rs77.51 per liter to Rs62.51 per liter, showing decrease Rs15, it added.

According to the statement, the new prices would be effective from March 25.

