President Alvi urges people to adopt preventive measures to control coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the masses to become disciplined and adopt preventive measures against the coronavirus.

In a recorded message on the corona preventive measures and mental health, the president said that exercise is must to strengthen immune system to fight the COVID-19.

President Dr Arif Alvi also lauded the role of media for creating awareness among the people regarding the fight against the virus and sensitizing them to adopt precautionary and preventive measures.